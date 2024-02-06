What did Muhammad Ali do in WWE? 

Among the most renowned people in sports history is Muhammad Ali. He is an athlete who will never be forgotten, having served as an inspiration to many in the past and today. WWE has also paid tribute to the great, and there are now rumors that he may be included in the next WWE 2K24 video game. Is this, however, his first involvement with WWE?

The legendary sportsman, known only as "The Greatest," only made one appearance in WWE, back in 1985. What was the historic event he honored with his presence? WrestleMania 1. Yes, "the" Muhammad Ali attended the inaugural WrestleMania in the capacity of a special guest referee.

The match in question is none other than the main event, in which "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. "Wonderful" Paul Orendorff, accompanied by "Cowboy" Bob Orton, faced off against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, escorted by Jimmy Snuka.

Sadly, Ali was the designated special guest referee outside the ring, so spectators were not able to watch him in action. However, the battle was an entertaining affair, with Mr. T and Hogan emerging victorious.

Expand Tweet

However, this isn't the first time Ali's been featured in a WWE game. Fans will, nonetheless, undoubtedly love taking on his persona in 2K24.

Muhammad Ali once stepped into the ring with wrestling legend Gorilla Monsoon

Although WrestleMania 1 was Muhammad Ali's first collaboration with WWE, it was by no means his first event in professional wrestling. Ali entered the ring with the illustrious Gorilla Monsoon in 1976. He entered the ring as Monsoon, who was competing under the World Wide Wrestling Federation's banner, was finishing off a match.

Ali attempted to throw a few jabs that Monsoon swatted away with ease. Finally, fed up with the legendary boxer's nagging, Monsoon picked Ali up and performed an airplane spin before dumping him on the mat. It was quite a scene; one that had the crowd at Philadelphia Arena going wild.

Muhammad Ali truly was one of the greatest of all time. He was both an athlete and an entertainer; two things that every professional wrestler hopes to be each time they step into the ring.

Were you surprised to learn about Muhammad Ali's involvement in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE