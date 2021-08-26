What is the name of Vince McMahon's yacht?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's yacht is called 'Sexy Bitch'. The information came to light when his wife Linda McMahon was running for office in Connecticut. The 47-foot sports yacht is based in Boca Raton, Florida, near his vacation home.

McMahon is known to own many expensive items. These include his private jet, his $40 million dollar mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut and his super expensive custom suits.

Vince McMahon owns a yacht named "Sexy Bitch!"



The WWE Chairman spoke with NOLA.com / The Times-Picayune to discuss never slowing down:

"I never sleep. ... I don't know that it's an age thing. I just do it because I do it. It's just something you love and have the passion for. You can't get enough of that. How can you get enough of what's really, really good? You can have steak every night and get accustomed to that, but that's not what this is. This is not work," Vince McMahon said. (h/t NOLA.com)

When did Vince McMahon's wife Linda run for office in Connecticut?

Linda McMahon left her position at WWE in 2009 to run for a seat in the United States Senate from Connecticut as a Republican. In the end, she lost in the general election in 2010.

On December 7th 2016, then-President Donald Trump appointed Linda to become his Administrator of the Small Business Administration. She stepped down in March 2019 to take up a new role for the Trump 2020 PAC.

Trump spoke about McMahon following her tenure as Administrator of the Small Business Administration in 2019:

"She has been a superstar. She's going to go and help us with a very, very important year and a half that we have coming up. And the re-election as they call it. And we look forward to that," Donald Trump said. (h/t Politico)

Donald Trump has been long-term friends with the McMahon family dating back to the 1980s. The WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Famer was involved with putting the WrestleMania 4 and 5 pay-per-views together, which took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Trump is best known by the WWE Universe for shaving Vince McMahon's head bald at WrestleMania 23. It was dubbed 'The Battle of the Billionaires' as Trump and McMahon collided, with the loser having to have their head shaved. Donald picked Bobby Lashley to represent him, whilst Vince McMahon chose Umaga.

