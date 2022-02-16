What is WWE NXT level Up?

WWE NXT Level Up is a brand new show set to debut on Friday, February 18. Level Up will air each Friday at 10 pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. This event will witness the superstars of NXT 2.0 flaunt their skills.

The show has replaced 205 Live. WWE recently filed a trademark for NXT Level Up. It will be a 60-minute show filmed before NXT 2.0's regular weekly programming. Its first episode was reportedly filmed before the brand's recently concluded Vengeance Day special.

WWE @WWE



@peacockTV | @WWENetwork Catch some of WWE’s brightest young talent as they look to begin their climb to the top of #WWENXT 2.0 when NXT Level Up debuts this Friday at 10/9c! Catch some of WWE’s brightest young talent as they look to begin their climb to the top of #WWENXT 2.0 when NXT Level Up debuts this Friday at 10/9c! @peacockTV | @WWENetwork https://t.co/rGrEL8p0mh

Which matches were taped during the first episode of NXT Level Up?

During the taping of Level Up, numerous matches took place. Harland competed against Javier Bernal, where the former emerged victorious. Edris Enofe defeated Kushida in the second match.

The Tag Team division witnessed a bout between the team of Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay against the team of Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, where the former secured victory.

Why is 205 Live canceled?

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP



To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life:



Thank you. My gratitude always.

#205Life If you know, you know.To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life:Thank you. My gratitude always. If you know, you know. To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life:Thank you. My gratitude always.🙏 #205Life https://t.co/Ufws7hyM8O

WWE has reportedly scrapped 205 Live after replacing it with Level Up. 205 Live was a weekly show featuring the cruiserweight division that debuted in 2016 under Triple H's management. The show has delivered great matches over the past six years.

Due to a lack of star power, WWE treated 205 Live as the D-Show. In addition to this, several budget cuts during Summer 2021 further narrowed the roster.

WWE recently has been trying to rebuild their NXT brand, where they try to build new stars within the company. In terms of extending their efforts, the company has introduced the brand new show and therefore got rid of 205 Live.

Are you looking forward to Level Up? Let us know in the comments below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy