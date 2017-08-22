5 possible ways WWE can book Roman Reigns post-WWE SummerSlam 2017

After losing at WWE SummerSlam, where next for Roman Reigns?

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 02:28 IST

How will the WWE build Roman Reigns back up before WrestleMania 34?

The WWE Universal Title match at SummerSlam showcased everything that is right with the current crop of top-tier Superstars that the WWE has today. The four big men involved had a surprising amount of chemistry and put on a memorable display that won't be forgotten in a hurry.

Samoa Joe, despite not having too much by way of offence, didn't look weak by any means, threatening with the Coquina Clutch on numerous occasions. Brock Lesnar showed bucket loads of heart to fight back from a devastating beating to retain his Universal Title, but it was Braun Strowman who stole the show with his reality-suspending feats of brutality and strength.

It was one of those encounters where all the men came out looking stronger than they did going in.

But where to for Roman Reigns from here?

The Big Dog looked like he forced himself into the reckoning to win in the latter stages, but was unfortunate to eat the pin that decided the match at the end.

Bearing in mind that he's the one earmarked to finally vanquish the Beast at WrestleMania 34, how does the WWE build him up before April from here on out?

Here are 5 ideas how.

#1 A feud against Finn Balor

A mutually beneficial endeavour?

After a solid showing against Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, Finn Balor seems to have secured a promotion back up the food chain for all intents and purposes.

The Demon King looked like a million bucks and came across as a legitimate threat, especially in the way he took Bray Wyatt out of his element to usher in the finish of the match.

Could a program against Roman Reigns next up seal his top-tier status for good?

Despite fully expecting Reigns to win, there would be no dearth of action in the ring when these two go at it, not to mention cementing Finn Balor as a regular top-of-the-line draw by the time the storyline is done.

And given the WWE's proclivity for promoting talent of late, this one seems to be a no-brainer.

And remember, Balor was the 2nd person to pin Roman Reigns clean in singles matches, defeating him on his RAW debut