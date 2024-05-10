What are the next set of matches in the first SmackDown round of the Queen of the Ring tournament?

The Queen of the Ring Tournament Qualifiers continue this week on SmackDown, and WWE has already revealed the first matches and the six female wrestlers that will compete for a spot in the semi-finals.

The new Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be in action. The EST will take on Candice LeRae, and Cargill will face Piper Niven. In the third match of the night, Nia Jax will collide with Naomi.

WWE has yet to announce the fourth match of the opening round of the Qualifiers, but it may take place during a live event on the weekend, just like it happened on Monday Night RAW.

The company moved the Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega matches to a live event this weekend, and the same is expected to happen with SmackDown as well since WWE has announced three matches for the Queen of the Ring Qualifiers.

What to expect from the opening round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament Qualifiers on SmackDown?

The Queen of the Ring Tournament Qualifiers on SmackDown have some clear favorites in the Women's Tag Team Champions Belair and Cargill. We should expect both to dominate LeRae and Niven and move on to the next round.

Belair and Cargill have momentum on their side; thus, any loss would be a major upset, and we don't see WWE go this way so early in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax made her presence felt immediately after her move to the blue brand. She attacked both Naomi and reigning Women's Champion Bayley, making a statement right away.

Now, she will take on Naomi, who will be out for revenge, but we expect her to prevail because she is one of the top heels in WWE.

