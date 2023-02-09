Before her current AEW stint, Toni Storm worked for Vince McMahon-led WWE. She first emerged in the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and wrestled for the company a few years before her departure four years later.

Storm's stints in NXT UK and NXT were solid, but her main roster one was underwhelming. Despite being featured in a feud with then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, she requested her release a few months after getting promoted.

The AEW star recalled that Mr. McMahon's idea for her was a major source of disappointment. It was, let's say, somewhat NSFW for a product that stresses on its PG nature. If you want to know what this planned segment was, read on to find out.

Toni Storm has gone on record to say that Vince McMahon wanted her to partake in an NSFW segment with Charlotte Flair. She revealed that he wanted her to be stripped down to her underwear, but the idea was thankfully scrapped.

"The original idea was like, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable having my shirt ripped off or something. They wanted to do this whole angle where they wanted to rip my shirt off to be embarrassed, in my underwear, I guess. When you're asked if you're comfortable to do that and literally, people are being fired every single week, it's like, 'Well, yeah, I guess I'm comfortable with that.' Then, a lot of people fought to not have that happen. That would have been a terrible idea." [H/T Fightful]

McMahon's bizarre idea never took place, which must have come as a massive relief for Storm. Perhaps this was the last straw during a rather turbulent time for her.

Toni Storm's thoughts on WWE

Toni Storm lasted less than a year on WWE's main roster before her departure from the company. She didn't leave on excellent terms and revealed on Renee Young's podcast that she never felt respected in the company.

"I didn't feel that appreciated. And I just felt like they, at times, didn't have very much respect for me. I feel like over time they just crushed my love for wrestling, it just wasn't even wrestling anymore. You're not even allowed to say wrestling." [H/T Wrestling Observer Figure Four]

Storm is currently enjoying life in AEW at the moment. She is a mainstay of the promotion's women's division and one of their more popular stars.

