What is the order of matches of Night 2 at WrestleMania 39? List of feuds until Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 39 Night Two, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. It's undoubtedly the most important match of WrestleMania weekend, as The American Nightmare could be the one to end the Tribal Chief's chokehold on the promotion.

We know these second-generation superstars are going on last, but how will the rest of the card unfold?

Courtesy of Fightful Select, we now know the order of the card for the second night of the Show of Shows. Below is the full rundown, kicking off with the Beast Incarnate:

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos w/MVP

Women's Showcase Tag Team Fatal Four Way: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

A segment with WrestleMania hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg

Hell in a Cell: "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Brood Edge

2023 WWE Hall of Fame celebration segment

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to have the most amount of time over WrestleMania Weekend

In a move that will surprise no one, Fightful Select also reported that Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are slated to receive the most time out of anything else from WrestleMania Weekend.

Putting that into perspective, Night One's longest bout was the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match, where The Usos lost the gold to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 24:15. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley were a close second, with Ripley becoming a Grand Slam Champion in 23:35.

Considering the matches on the card tonight, one could guess which bouts are receiving fifteen minutes or more and which might not even hit the ten-minute mark.

The Men's Showcase match last night hit around 8:30, so it would make sense for the Women's Showcase bout tonight to be given a similar amount of time. Omos and Brock Lesnar are two titans that will hold nothing back, so that may not make it five minutes.

As far as the main event and the Hell in a Cell match, we'll be seeing some incredible entrances that will likely take time from earlier bouts to compensate.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes