The latest episode of WWE NXT saw the return of famous American Music star Poppy to the Black and Gold brand. She returned to the show to release her new EP album, 'EAT' (NXT Soundtrack). She also got involved in a heated segment with Candice LeRae, who was not happy to see Poppy back on her show.

Over the last couple of years, Poppy has performed several times on WWE NXT. She appeared on the show for the first time in October 2019 when she greeted the NXT crowd with a live performance of her famous song, 'I Disagree.' Since then, Poppy has become an integral part of the NXT family.

What is Poppy's association with WWE NXT?

As we all know, WWE likes to bring in celebrities for special appearances from time to time. It helps them target new audiences who haven't been exposed to pro wrestling yet. Over the years, we have seen many renowned musical artists like Snoop Dog, Code Orange and Bad Bunny performing in the WWE.

In recent years, Poppy has become the musical mascot of WWE NXT. She seems to have a strong bond with the Black and Gold brand. Her presence certainly helps in presenting NXT as a mainstream show. Poppy's 'Say Cheese' track is currently the official theme song for NXT.

Poppy seems to be a big fan of pro wrestling. While speaking to Spin.Com, Poppy revealed that she wanted to work for the WWE for a very long time. She named The Undertaker and Mankind as two of her all-time favorites. That's why when she got the offer to work for WWE NXT, she quickly said yes.

Poppy herself has taken part in many special NXT events over the last two years. Last year, Poppy made a guest appearance at NXT: Halloween Havoc, where she performed a special entrance for then-NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai.

A number of her musical tracks have been used by Triple H and Co. for the promotion of various NXT events. Her songs 'Fill the Crown' and 'Anything Like Me' were used as official theme songs for NXT Takeover: Portland. Moreover, WWE 2K20 featured one of Poppy's most famous songs, 'The Metal,' on the official soundtrack.

WWE Releases New Poppy X Triple H Merchandise Collection https://t.co/qwH7a99nv1 via @WrestlingInc — Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) June 8, 2021

WWE took its relationship with Poppy to a whole new level yesterday by releasing a brand new Poppy X Triple H merchandise collection.

Poppy's return heated things up on WWE NXT

NXT management did a great job with Poppy's booking this week. First, she unintentionally created a rift between Indi Hartwell and her love interest Dexter Lumis.

Triple H’s facial expression after seeing Poppy hug Dexter Lumis.



😂😂😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aS5y1PE9tI — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) June 9, 2021

Later in the show, Poppy got involved in a war of words with Candice LeRae. Candice accused her of stealing her spotlight and challenged Poppy to a fight. However, the pop sensation outsmarted The Poison Pixie by bringing out her friend Io Shirai, who proceeded to beat LeRae up in the ring.

Would you like to see Poppy in WWE again? Write in the comment section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham