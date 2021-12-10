A veteran of the professional wrestling industry, Randy Orton has always had a special edge about his on-screen character.

A multi-time WWE world champion, The Viper, even in his 40s, is still going strong and is the current RAW Tag Team Champion with Riddle.

One of the reasons Randy Orton has always caught the eye of WWE fans is because of his interesting choice of tattoos. The WWE Universe has always been fascinated by Orton's sleeves.

However, the former WWE Champion has a tattoo on his ribs, as well. With that being said, what does Randy Orton have tattooed on his ribs?

Randy Orton has a matching couples tattoo on his ribs. He and his wife, Kim Marie Kessler, both have the same tattoo on their respective bodies.

Though it has not yet been revealed what the tattoo symbolizes, the couple looks extraordinarily cool having matching tattoos.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been one of the primary tag teams in WWE in 2021

In 2021, Randy Orton formed a tag team with former NXT sensation Riddle. Together, the duo are billed as RK-Bro and their hilarious antics on Monday nights have established their place as one of the most popular tag teams in all of WWE right now.

The chemistry between Randy Orton and Riddle is one of the primary reasons why the WWE Universe seems to be a fan of the duo. At SummerSlam, the two men even captured the RAW Tag Team Championships by beating AJ Styles and Omos.

RK-Bro secured one of the biggest wins of their tenure so far, earlier in the year, at Survivor Series 2021. Orton and Riddle defeated the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos in a Champion vs. Champion match.

It would be interesting to see how things play out for RK-Bro heading into 2022 and how long the duo are able to hold on to the RAW Tag Team Titles.

