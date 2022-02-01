Bad Bunny recently created a buzz throughout the WWE Universe, thanks to his surprise appearance in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match.

Outside of WWE, he is known as one of the most successful Puerto Rican rappers of all time. His popularity often raises one question, and we've got the answer for you.

What is Rapper and WWE Star Bad Bunny's Net Worth?

As reported by various websites like Finty, Celebrity Net Worth, and Wealthy Gorilla, the famous rapper's net worth is approximately between $8-18 Million.

Considering his achievements over the last few years, it seems suitable for him to be as rich.

He has created awesome Latin songs like "El Baño," "Ni Bien Ni Mal" and "La Santa." These songs have helped him win multiple awards as a global artist.

He has also provided his voice in popular English songs like "I Like It" alongside popular artists like Cardi B and J Balvin.

Bad Bunny's WWE run has been impressive

The Grammy-winning rapper made his presence felt in WWE for the first time in January 2021. At the Royal Rumble 2021, he performed his famous song "Booker T" along with the Hall of Famer himself.

Later that night, he got involved in a segment with The Miz and John Morrison. The confrontation led to weekly segments, also involving Damian Priest.

The build-up eventually led to a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, where Bunny and Priest faced The Miz and Morrison.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Bad Bunny is one of the top 3 WWE celebrities of all time and he ain’t 2 or 3. Bad Bunny is one of the top 3 WWE celebrities of all time and he ain’t 2 or 3. https://t.co/LALYHMMCXZ

Fans in the arena saw an impressive performance from the Grammy award winner.

He performed risky moves like top rope dives and Canadian Destroyer with accuracy. The match was well received, and fans kept wanting for more.

During this run, Bad Bunny also held the 24/7 Championship for a brief period.

He finally made his comeback to the company by participating in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Hopefully, the WWE Universe will see more of his work in the promotion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bunny appearing at WrestleMania 38 in some form would be a great idea to add to the entertainment of the show.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha