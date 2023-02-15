What is the reported WWE 2K23 roster?

WWE 2K23 is shaping up to be the most exciting wrestling game in many years. This comes from the current game being a smashing success and raising the bar to high levels. Expectations are high, and we hope the makers have delivered on them.

The WWE 2K23 roster will be stacked with superstars from the past and the present meeting in a clash of generations. The official roster has been revealed on the 2K website.

Here are all the confirmed superstars on the WWE 2K23 roster so far:

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Aliyah

André the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cactus Jack

Cameron Grimes

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Commander Azeez

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

DOINK

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ezekiel

Faarooq

Giovanni Vinci

Finn Bálor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

GUNTHER

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carillo

The Hurricane

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

IYO SKY

Ivar

Jacy Jayne

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JD McDonagh

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

JBL

John Cena

Julius Creed

Kane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Lita

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

MACE

'Macho Man' Randy Savage

Madcap Moss

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Maryse

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Bazler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

T-BAR

Ted DiBiase

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Veer Mahaan

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zoey Stark

WWE 2K23's confirmed DLC superstars

In addition to the aforementioned superstars, WWE 2K23 will also have a couple of DLC ones gracing the game. Five have already been confirmed by WWE and 2K, with the rest set to be revealed later.

The confirmed DLC Superstars for WWE 2K23 are Bad Bunny (pre-order bonus), Brock Lesnar ’01 (OVW), The Prototype (OVW John Cena), Randy Orton ’02 (OVW), and Leviathan (OVW Batista).

They should be a blast to play as, especially for older fans who remember how great they were. No, Bad Bunny is not included in this.

To play as the rapper, you should buy a copy of the game before March 17. As for the rest of them, all you have to do is purchase the Icon edition.

