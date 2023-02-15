What is the reported WWE 2K23 roster?

WWE 2K23 is shaping up to be the most exciting wrestling game in many years. This comes from the current game being a smashing success and raising the bar to high levels. Expectations are high, and we hope the makers have delivered on them.
The WWE 2K23 roster will be stacked with superstars from the past and the present meeting in a clash of generations. The official roster has been revealed on the 2K website.
Here are all the confirmed superstars on the WWE 2K23 roster so far:
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Aliyah
- André the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret “The Hit Man” Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cactus Jack
- Cameron Grimes
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azeez
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- DOINK
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Doudrop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ezekiel
- Faarooq
- Giovanni Vinci
- Finn Bálor
- Gigi Dolin
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- GUNTHER
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carillo
- The Hurricane
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- IYO SKY
- Ivar
- Jacy Jayne
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JD McDonagh
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- JBL
- John Cena
- Julius Creed
- Kane
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Liv Morgan
- Lita
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- MACE
- 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
- Madcap Moss
- Mansoor
- Matt Riddle
- Maryse
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Natalya
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Nikki Bella
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Omos
- Otis
- Queen Zelina
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Bazler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx
- Tamina
- T-BAR
- Ted DiBiase
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Titus O’Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Veer Mahaan
- Wes Lee
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
- Zoey Stark
WWE 2K23's confirmed DLC superstars
In addition to the aforementioned superstars, WWE 2K23 will also have a couple of DLC ones gracing the game. Five have already been confirmed by WWE and 2K, with the rest set to be revealed later.
The confirmed DLC Superstars for WWE 2K23 are Bad Bunny (pre-order bonus), Brock Lesnar ’01 (OVW), The Prototype (OVW John Cena), Randy Orton ’02 (OVW), and Leviathan (OVW Batista).
They should be a blast to play as, especially for older fans who remember how great they were. No, Bad Bunny is not included in this.
To play as the rapper, you should buy a copy of the game before March 17. As for the rest of them, all you have to do is purchase the Icon edition.