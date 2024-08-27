What did Rey Mysterio call Liv Morgan on WWE RAW? Translated from Spanish

Rey Mysterio showed up on RAW more than a month after his last appearance on the red brand and confronted the new Judgment Day, especially his son Dominik and the reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

The WWE Hall of Famer called out his son for his recent actions and his relationship with Morgan. He even had some words in Spanish for the reigning Women's World Champion, calling her "Guera," which means blondie.

Rey Mysterio and LWO then had a confrontation with The Judgment Day, which led to an eight-man tag team match, which ended with Dirty Dom pinning his father to give The Judgment Day the victory.

Trending

After the match, the faction attacked Rey Mysterio and LWO, but the Terror Twins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley came to his aid and sent another message to Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan ahead of their mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin this Saturday, August 31.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio says he is enjoying his son's growth in WWE

Dominik Mysterio has emerged as one of the top heels in WWE and has done a great job as a member of The Judgment Day next to Rhea Ripley first, and now Liv Morgan.

His father, Rey, recently opened up about his son's progress during a chat with Busted Open Radio and said he is enjoying his development and how fast he has become a top star in the business.

"I've always known, deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way. But I just knew that he was going to do things that I wasn't able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That's what generations are about, taking it to the next level... He's doing it and he's surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans," Rey Mysterio said.

As for Dirty Dom, following his mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin, he will take on Dragon Lee of LWO and Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat Match next week for a spot in the Final of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.