What did Rey Mysterio tweet about his kids 10 years ago? WWE fans react to viral tweet after he defeats Dominik 

Rey Mysterio did it! After months of intolerable physical and verbal abuse at the hands of his disrespectful son, Dominik Mysterio, the Hall of Famer finally dished out a memorable beating at WrestleMania 39 Night One to defeat The Judgment Day member.

SoFi Stadium thoroughly enjoyed the masked luchador's win, as did the remaining members of his family – his wife Angie and daughter Aalyah. The three of them celebrated together in the ring following the massive victory and soaked in the crowd's adulation.

As some eager WWE fans pointed out, Rey Mysterio made good on a 'promise' he made a decade ago. They brought up a viral Tweet in which Mysterio had said he couldn't wait to "beat his kids."

It should be pointed out here that when The Master of The 619 posted the tweet more than a decade ago, the context in which he wanted to "beat" his children was entirely different. Unfortunately, unfavorable circumstances transformed that into a physical reality tonight at WrestleMania 39.

In what they termed "long-term storytelling," fans on Twitter highlighted the importance of the legend's victory. Here is a brief compilation of the wildest reactions to that tweet after Mysterio's win over Dominik.

Psy @psyniac_123 ♛Rey Mysterio❔ @reymysterio Finally got my copy of #WWE13 can't wait to play it tonight on the bus & can't Waite to beat my kids as well! Enjoy619 http://t.co/ZLNTVlms Finally got my copy of #WWE13 can't wait to play it tonight on the bus & can't Waite to beat my kids as well! Enjoy619 http://t.co/ZLNTVlms Congrats Rey Mysterio on living your dream. twitter.com/reymysterio/st… Congrats Rey Mysterio on living your dream. twitter.com/reymysterio/st…

As many fans of the PG Era will recall, Punk and Mysterio engaged in a personal rivalry 13 years ago. The former made things personal by bringing the latter's family into the mix.

In a separate tweet two weeks ago, when Rey Mysterio accepted his son's challenge for a Mania showdown, the Straight Edge Superstar had a hilarious response to the masked luchador's post.

Andrew Ravens @Andrew_Ravens CM Punk's comment to Rey agreeing to wrestle his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 🤣🤣🤣 CM Punk's comment to Rey agreeing to wrestle his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6hPOLf3kJT

Bad Bunny was at ringside for Rey Mysterio's match at WrestleMania 39

WWE went to Hollywood on Saturday for WrestleMania, and Nick Khan teased multiple surprises for the two-night spectacle at SoFi Stadium. Fortuitously for fans, the company exceeded expectations in this regard on the first night.

Bad Bunny, who last appeared for WWE at Royal Rumble 2022, was a Special Guest Commentator for Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio. In addition to providing Spanish commentary at ringside for the emotional encounter, the Puerto Rican megastar played a decisive role in the match's outcome.

Dominik was closing in on a massive upset victory. Bunny intervened to snatch a chain from the younger Mysterio, opening the door for the Hall of Famer to deliver a 619 and score a pinfall win.

No one knows what the future holds for any of the parties involved. It is quite possible, however, that Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny could be involved in some capacity in the coming months, especially considering that the latter will be the host of Backlash. The premium live event will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes