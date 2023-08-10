What if Rhea Ripley breaks up with Dominik Mysterio? 4 possible alliances for the WWE star

WWE's Judgment Day stable has been a dominant force for over a year. Edge started the faction in early 2022 but was later kicked out. Today, the group is a fearsome foursome filled with some of the most talented performers in the company.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley make up The Judgment Day. While they had an excellent relationship for quite some time, things have gotten messy recently. Finn and Damian, in particular, aren't getting along.

Rhea and Dominik remain on the same page for now, but most believe it is only a matter of time before they have an on-screen split. Some even think that Judgment Day will end up splitting in half altogether. Dom and Finn will represent one side, while Rhea and Damian will make up the other.

If this leads to a feud of some kind, Dirty Dom will need to find assistance against The Eradicator. This article will look at four female stars who the NXT North American Champion could potentially recruit to take out Ripley.

#4. Lyra Valkyria would be a real kick below the belt for Rhea

Lyra Valkria is one of the brightest prospects on NXT. She joined WWE through NXT UK but made the journey to the Stateside NXT when the British brand shut down last year.

The talented Irishwoman has recently been interacting with The Ripper on WWE NXT. Ripley was kind enough to praise Lyra, leading to the latter wanting to prove herself to The Eradicator. Unfortunately, things went south once the Irish star tried encouraging Rhea to stop cheating to prosper.

Given that the two are currently at odds, Dominik could hurt Rhea emotionally if he were to replace her with Lyra. Be it just in a professional sense or with an on-screen relationship, Valkyria-Mysterio could be a dagger through Ripley's heart.

#3. Natalya is a former rival of Rhea Ripley

Natalya on the European tour

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured stars in WWE. During her time with the company, she held several championships. This includes the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Queen of Harts is a veteran in the ring and has more experience than almost any other active female wrestler going today. She has spent more time consistently in WWE than any other female superstar. In fact, her time there is more impressive than even Trish Stratus' who took a long break before her return.

The daughter of The Anvil had a feud with Rhea Ripley recently. While she never came out on top, the two did have an incredible singles match on RAW. Natalya can still go, and that bout proved it. Dominik would be wise to align with a crafty veteran.

#2. Jacy Jayne could be called up to WWE's main roster

Jacy Jayne on NXT

Jacy Jayne is a despited WWE NXT star. She rose to prominence on the brand as part of Toxic Attraction. She and Gigi Dolin won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together. Unfortunately, they later split up when Jacy turned her back on Dolin.

The arrogant and brash Jayne has been a small part of the Rhea Ripley-Lyra Valkyria story. She was the one who Rhea wanted Lyra to beat. It also worked out pretty well for Valkyria, as she won, but Jacy still looked good in defeat.

In many ways, Jacy's personality is perfect for Judgment Day. If Dirty Dom wants to replace Rhea, getting somebody with such arrogance could be ideal. If nothing else, Jayne likely already dislikes The Eradicator for the influence she had on Lyra.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez could become Dirty Dom's new Mami

Raquel Rodriguez is the tallest and one of the most powerful female superstars in WWE. She's also held a lot of gold in her career. She's a former multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Dominik Mysterio selecting Raquel to replace Rhea would make a ton of sense. The two are currently feuding, so there's already bad blood there. They've been rivals for years. Additionally, Raquel and Dirty Dom are Hispanic, so there's a link there too.

Perhaps the funniest outcome is for Raquel to return to her old WWE NXT nickname. In honor of Diesel, she went by the moniker Big Mami Cool. Could Dirty Dom replace Mami with Big Mami Cool? Stranger things have happened.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here