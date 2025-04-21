What is Rhea Ripley's record against IYO SKY in WWE after WrestleMania 41?

Rhea Ripley entered WrestleMania 41 against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.
After a back-and-forth battle, the Damage CTRL member retained the championship by pinning The EST of WWE. While The Eradicator did not play a direct role in the outcome of the match, it will still reflect on Ripley's career as a defeat against the Women's World Champion.
With this defeat, Mami's streak of never defeating IYO SKY in singles competition continues.
Here is a list of SKY's matches against Rhea Ripley prior to WrestleMania 41
Mae Young Classic 2018: In the semi-final of the tournament, Rhea Ripley faced Io Shirai (now IYO SKY). While many believed Ripley would win due to her dominance in the ring, Shirai's resilience proved to be more effective in the match. She executed a Moonsault on her challenger to secure the win and advance to the final.
WWE NXT in May 2020: On the May 20, 2020 episode of WWE NXT, Ripley entered the match against Io Shirai. During the concluding moments of the match, then-NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair intervened and attacked both superstars. This led to the match ending in a 'No Contest.'
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House in June 2020: After the interference mentioned above, WWE set up a Triple Threat Match between SKY, Ripley, and Flair for TakeOver: In Your House on June 7, 2020. The Queen had The Eradicator locked in a Figure Eight submission, which enabled the Japanese star to pin Ripley for the win and become the NXT Women's Champion.
WWE NXT in November 2020: IYO SKY had put the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley on the November 18, 2020 episode of WWE NXT. Both women brought their A-game to the ring, but SKY (then known as Io Shirai) locked in the victory with a picture-perfect Moonsault.
WWE RAW in March 2025: On the March 3, 2025 episode of WWE RAW, SKY and Ripley battled for the Women's World Championship. Bianca Belair's presence worked as a distraction which influenced the outcome of the match. SKY used the opportunity to execute a Moonsault and win the championship.
WWE RAW in March 2025 (again): On the March 31, 2025 episode of Monday Night RAW, SKY put the championship on the line against Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. The champion and challenger both got on the wrong side of The EST of WWE, leading to her declaring the match as a 'No Contest.'
