What is Rhea Ripley's rumored SummerSlam opponent doing now? 

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant Champion ever since her victory at WrestleMania 39. Since then, she defended her title against Zelina Vega in her hometown at Backlash and squashed Natalya within 70 seconds to regain her Championship at Night of Champions.

On last week's episode of RAW, Ripley and Rodrguez got into a heated debate backstage against each other. At the end of it, the two got locked in a staredown as intense as possible. This set fire over social media as the fans immediately expected a title match between two top-class performers.

However, a few days ago on SmackDown, Ripley's potential challenger strangely found herself in another title picture. Raquel Rodriguez, along with returning Liv Morgan, got in the faces of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Both teams are now set to fight it out for the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank in London.

Currently, Ripley is still without a challenger for her Women's World Championship. She isn't even on the card for London. However, the chances of Rodriguez and Morgan potentially defeating Rousey and Baszler is slim due to the latter team's dominance.

This should eventually bring Raquel back into the Championship picture against Ripley.

Current WWE Superstar claims Rhea Ripley is a generational talent

Rhea Ripley has risen through the ranks in the WWE pretty quickly. At just 26, Mami is already a grand slam Champion. When one looks at her physique, athletic ability, mic skills, and over persona, it is safe to say she was born for this.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya claimed Rhea Ripley is a generational talent. The two women faced other recently at Night of Champions.

"It's funny because I lost so much sleep over that match. And honestly, it had a profound impact on me because when I was first told I was gonna be at Night of Champions facing off against Rhea Ripley, it was like a dream match because Rhea Ripley is like a generational talent," said Natalya. [From 4:10 - 4:35]

The Eradicator swept Natalya right from the get-go and squashed her in under two minutes. She currently isn't scheduled for a match at Money in the Bank. However, we could see her in the O2 arena to support her Dom Dom against Cody Rhodes.

