What does Rhea Ripley's title win mean for The Judgment Day's future in WWE?

The Judgment Day could experience a multitude of changes now that Rhea Ripley stands as the SmackDown Women's Champion after WWE WrestleMania 39. She defeated Charlotte Flair after much back and forth, eventually ending with a thunderous Riptide from the top rope.

An integral part of the Judgment Day since its formation, Ripley's time with the faction was the advent of her heel gothic gimmick. She has since run roughshod on the women's roster. The Nightmare broke multiple records at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble before earning a world title shot by outlasting 29 other competitors.

Rhea Ripley's decision to fight Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 was a full-circle moment. The Queen ended her first individual title reign as RAW Women's Champion two years ago. Her latest win also means that Ripley would need to be a highlight of the blue brand, seemingly abandoning the Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley's title win garnered a huge ovation from the crowd, so she could be in line for an imminent babyface turn on SmackDown. She might be joined by Dominik Mysterio, although they would get less screen time as the ex-Con is expected to forge a career with his heel character.

Ripley and Dominik Mysterio occasionally jumped ship to the blue brand to set the WrestleMania 39 plans into motion, so their shift won't be surprising.

Rhea Ripley has been a standout performer for The Judgment Day

Formed in 2022 by Edge, Rhea Ripley was revealed as a member of The Judgment Day when she assisted The Rated-R Superstar in his 'Mania fight against AJ Styles. She formerly teamed up with Liv Morgan and was the tag team champion until Ripley snapped at their dysfunctional relationship.

Finn Balor eventually usurped Edge's throne as the leader of the faction, leading to a full-fledged rivalry that continues to this day.

Rhea Ripley, in the meantime, tormented The Mysterios with constant beatdowns before Dominik eventually sided with her. The Nightmare became the enforcer for the stable, pulverizing both women and men alike.

Rhea's shift to SmackDown would open new rivalries for the champion. A rematch with Charlotte Flair is expected to occur at Backlash. Going forward, Zelina Vega could get a chance to settle the score with Ripley after suffering a loss on the blue brand a couple of weeks ago.

