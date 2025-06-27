What did Rhea Ripley do before wrestling?

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars of this generation. Mami's meteoric rise in the Stamford-based promotion has been nothing short of incredible. However, many fans wonder what the Australian star did before she started her career as a professional wrestler. In this article, we will look at Ripley's life before she began lacing up her boots.

Mami has described herself as 'brutal' from a young age, and her extensive background in sports supports that statement. Before she opted to throw people around inside a squared circle, Rhea was a soccer player. In her youth, she was a part of the semi-professional football team Fulham United, which is based in West Beach, South Australia.

However, soccer wasn't the only sport that had Rhea's interest; Mami also actively participated in karate, rugby, swimming, and netball. She left all of it when professional wrestling caught her attention during a family holiday in 2013. The first match that sparked her curiosity and led her to pursue professional wrestling as a career was Triple H vs. Ric Flair. Since then, Ripley hasn't looked back and has found tremendous success in the industry.

With an impressive background in multiple contact-heavy sports, it is no surprise that Rhea has grasped the different aspects of professional wrestling so well.

Rhea Ripley is set to battle her longtime rival Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley will compete at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday against her longtime rival Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. The two powerhouses have been at odds for a while now, and the rivalry between them went to the next level on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW as Big Mami Cool put Rhea through a table with some assistance from Roxanne Perez.

With the match at Night of Champions being a Street Fight, Rhea Ripley might have to fight not one but two formidable opponents, as The Prodigy will be sure to take advantage of the stipulation and interfere during the bout.

After handling her business with Raquel Rodriguez, Mami may look to climb up the ranks once again and challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. With Rhea being one of the most popular superstars on the roster, it is just a matter of time before Mami is back on top and in the title picture.

