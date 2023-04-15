What is Roman Reigns' ethnicity? Looking at where the WWE star's parents are from

Roman Reigns is one of the most renowned wrestlers in the world today. During his babyface stint, he was not able to get over with every fan. The WWE Universe has finally acknowledged The Tribal Chief ever since he began performing at a higher after turning heel.

Even if fans recognize the person who portrays Roman Reigns, how much do they know about him? To properly acknowledge The Head of the Table, one must first know him inside and out.

For Roman Reigns, whose true name is Leati Joseph Anoa'i, professional wrestling is a family business. His ancestry has been the subject of much discussion in recent years, especially after it was revealed that The Rock and Reigns are not biological relatives.

The leader of The Bloodline is a member of the famed Samoan-American wrestling lineage known as the Anoa'i Family. He comes from one of the largest families in the history of professional wrestling. The Anoa'i family has given the industry several renowned wrestlers, such as The Rock, Peter Maivia, Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, and The Usos.

His father, Sika, and uncle, Afa, were members of the well-known tag team, The Wild Samoans. As Reigns is representing his culture as The Tribal Chief, you might be surprised to learn that Roman Reigns is half-Italian, given his well-regarded family history.

While everyone is aware of his Samoan origin and bond with The Rock, few people know that Reigns is half-Italian because of his mother, Patricia A. Despite Reigns' mother, Patricia, being Italian, the focus of his career has shifted to his Samoan ancestors, and he has elevated it to become the most significant wrestler today.

Roman Reigns is the biggest name in WWE today

While acting as a heel, Reigns has reached unequal heights as he currently holds both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. The Head of the Table has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in wrestling and has broken records by headlining WrestleMania.

Reigns has taken a special path to reach the top of the most prestigious wrestling promotion in the world. He still holds the top spot in WWE today, making his in-ring career one of the most illustrious to date. His charisma has always been a key component of the act. With The Bloodline by his side, who knows how many more records The Tribal Chief will break before he hangs up his boots?

