What is Roman Reigns doing after his loss at WrestleMania 40? Exploring rare update from The Tribal Chief 

WrestleMania 40 had a sour ending for Roman Reigns. After 1,316 days as the Undisputed Universal Champion, The Tribal Chief lost his title to Cody Rhodes. It was a huge moment, that marked the end of the tyrannical reign of The Bloodline.

However, while The American Nightmare and his friends celebrated in the ring, Reigns slipped backstage almost unnoticed. But, what has been up to since his loss?

Well, the answer to that comes in the form of a rare and somewhat unexpected update from The Head of the Table. Taking to X, Roman Reigns shared a video of himself working out. In the video, he can be seen walking on a treadmill, with what can only be described, as a determined yet angry look on his face. More importantly, he confirmed to all the members of the WWE Universe who "acknowledged him", that he is done mourning, and now he's back to "Day 1".

Concerning Roman Reigns' expression in the video, it's understandable why he would be so upset. The fact that he lost on The Grandest Stage of Them All aside, a lot happened on RAW last night. For starters, he had to watch Cody Rhodes strut around with what he believes is "his" title. Moreover, he will be concerned about what his cousin The Rock said about the title feeling right on his shoulders.

There's a lot for Reigns to think about. He will likely be on hiatus for a while, but it's almost guaranteed that he will return to WWE to reclaim his title one day. Whether that's off the shoulders of The American Nightmare or The Final Boss, only time will tell. But, till then, it's safe to say that he will bide his time, and strike at the perfect moment, whenever that may be.

Cody Rhodes praised Roman Reigns on his incredible title run

1,316 days at the very top of WWE is no joke. Roman Reigns would have undoubtedly liked to surpass Bruno Sammartino, and his ridiculous 2,803 days as champion, but Cody Rhodes had other plans. That being said, there can be no denying that The Tribal Chief had one of the greatest reigns in WWE history, and certainly the greatest reign in the 21st century.

So unprecedented was the bar that Reigns set, that even Cody Rhodes, perhaps his greatest rival had to acknowledge him. Appearing on RAW after finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare finally acknowledged the greatness of The Head of the Table. It was a surreal moment that led to chants of "Thank you Roman" from the WWE Universe in the Wells Fargo Center.

Say what you will about the way he remained champion for so long, but Reigns truly is in a class of his own. When all is said and done, he may very well be what he claims to be, the greatest of all time.

