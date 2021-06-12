Almost every professional wrestling fan around the world knows who Roman Reigns is. But as is the case with most WWE Superstars, Roman Reigns is not the real name of the man behind this gimmick.

Triple H may not have become such an iconic character if he'd gone with his actual name (Paul Levesque), and the same holds for CM Punk (Phil Brooks). In pretty much the same way, Roman Reigns is an on-screen character that has become an integral part of WWE's weekly programming. Now, let's learn about the man who portrays this popular character and what his real name is.

Roman Reigns hails from the Anoa'i Family

Roman Reigns' storylines revolve around bloodlines so frequently because he hails from the Anoa'i family — a Samoan dynasty that has given WWE and the wrestling world so many prominent names. From his father Sika to his brother Rosey, Umaga, Yokozuna, Rikishi, and of course, The Usos, this is the first family of the wrestling world.

So what is Roman Reigns' real name? It is Leati Joseph Anoa'i, and you may have heard it referenced before. Remember the time when Reigns announced to the world that he has cancer and would embark on a leave of absence?

Those haunting words still ring in the ears, hearts, and minds of wrestling fans to this day:

"My real name is Joe and I've been living with leukemia for 11 years," said Reigns during the October 22, 2018, edition of RAW.

In honor of #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay, I caught up with my friends Gio, Savanna, Hunter, Connor and King for a virtual reunion. We met in 2019 to support the LLS children initiatives to help find better treatments and provide support to patients and their families. #NCSD2021 pic.twitter.com/H8uk5eSAhJ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 6, 2021

It's very interesting to check out his name that's been used in the credits for "Hobbs & Shaw" (2019), the movie that Roman Reigns was a part of with The Rock. In the film, he's been credited as Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoa'i.

Whatever name you know him by, it is impossible to deny that Roman Reigns is one of the most talented WWE stars. And that he will remain the face of Friday nights for the foreseeable future!

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kartik Arry