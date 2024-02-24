What did Roman Reigns tell Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown? Why fans are disappointed by his segment

Roman Reigns was seen giving some instructions to Grayson Waller in private this Friday on SmackDown. This is because Waller was going to host Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on his talk show at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The anticipation for his segment was huge due to the significance of the main event at WrestleMania 40. However, Waller being involved in segments with Heyman and Reigns over the past two weeks increased interest levels a lot more.

Unfortunately, according to fans online, the segment turned out to be anti-climax. There were rumors of the segment having major surprises and twists, but we didn't see much of it apart from Cody Rhodes challenging The Rock and Seth Rollins admitting to getting wrestling clearance soon.

So what did Reigns say to Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown? Our best guess is that he told Waller to tell Australia to acknowledge him. That's it. It could have been done just to hype the premium live event.

The Rock will turn on Roman Reigns according to WWE Hall of Famer

The People's Champion and The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion joined forces at the WrestleMania XL kick-off press conference. The collaboration is surprising, considering their heated face-off on an edition of SmackDown a few weeks ago.

However, the narrative has completely changed since their face-off, as the two icons are now standing shoulder-to-shoulder. But this won't last long, as WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has predicted The Rock will eventually turn on his cousin. Henry has worked with a young Rock in the Nation of Domination and is aware of The Great One's shenanigans.

"The number one heel is Roman Reigns, and Roman Reigns and Cody [Rhodes] are the issue. I can see The Rock causing Roman Reigns to lose and then, thus, starting a riff between him and Roman, and then that's what makes The Bloodline fracture and put them against each other, and now you get Roman Reigns vs. The Rock." [H/T: Wrestle Inc]

The Rock turning his back on The Tribal Chief could set up a longstanding feud between the two legendary superstars. The storyline could eventually give fans the main event they've always wanted. The long-term storyline could see the duo settle their differences at WrestleMania 41.

Share your views on the latest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect in the comments section below.