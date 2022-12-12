What does Roman Reigns' wife do?

It is no secret who Roman Reigns is. One of WWE's premium Superstars, Reigns has become a mega star in the entertainment industry courtesy of his record-breaking Universal Championship run and Tribal Chief gimmick.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is a proud member of the Anoa'i Family - a dynasty that includes his cousins, The Usos and The Rock. His father, Sika, was part of The Wild Samoans alongside Afa. Umaga, Rikishi, and Yokozuna are also related to Reigns.

His roaring popularity and tremendous star power have drawn some attention toward his wife, Galina Joelle Becker. The couple met in 2007 while studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology and eventually tied the knot in 2014. Reigns and Becker have five children, including a set of twin boys and another of twin girls.

Unlike his blood relatives, Becker doesn't have a background in professional wrestling. However, she is more than just the wife of WWE's Tribal Chief, for she has ventured into other professions. But what exactly does Roman Reigns' spouse do?

In short, in addition to being the mother of his five children, Reigns' wife is also a fitness model. This ties in nicely with her prior history as an athlete. Becker participated in track and field events in college and qualified in management. Galina was the best at hurdles and jumps.

Although her popularity may not be the same as that of her husband, Becker rose to prominence as a fitness model before Roman Reigns became a significant attraction in WWE.

Roman Reigns' wife likes to keep her life private

As a fitness model and wife of arguably the biggest Superstar in WWE, one might expect Galina Becker to be a constant fixture in the spotlight. However, she remains hidden from the public eye and is only usually seen accompanying her husband to Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Becker's intentions of keeping her life private are evident in her inactivity on social media. On her official Instagram page, she has only ten posts with a little over 4000 followers, numbers that pale in comparison to her husband's fan following. She last posted a photo five years ago, in 2017, suggesting that she likes to avoid the spotlight.

Roman Reigns and Becker have been together for over fifteen years. During this period, The Tribal Chief was diagnosed with leukemia twice and transitioned from soccer to professional wrestling. Throughout these trials, Becker stood by his side, supporting him through thick and thin, helping him become the massive superstar Reigns has become today.

