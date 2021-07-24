Roman Reigns is currently the biggest Superstar in all of WWE and there aren't many who would argue with that statement.

The Tribal Chief underwent a major character makeover upon his return at SummerSlam 2020 and has been consistently delivering as a main event star ever since. Roman Reigns won the Universal title soon after making his long-awaited return and no one has managed to dethrone him to this day.

What is Roman Reigns' WWE salary in 2021?

As per sources, Roman Reigns' WWE salary in 2021 is approximately $5 million. It isn't surprising that he is one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars in recent memory. Reigns' heel turn on WWE SmackDown has been a boon for the blue brand.

Roman Reigns is an in-ring veteran who has been a mainstay on WWE's roster for almost a decade at this point. He made his main roster debut as part of The Shield at Survivor Series 2012. Reigns was pushed the most following the group's implosion in mid-2014 and he went on to headline four consecutive WrestleManias against WWE legends like Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Undertaker.

Roman Reigns' booking wasn't something the WWE Universe was thrilled with back then, and he was one of the most polarizing babyfaces of his era. Reigns' heel turn injected a new life into his career and here's what he had to say about the same:

"I’ve always wanted to turn heel. I didn’t feel like I should have been the babyface out of the Shield group. We all agreed, we thought it should have been Seth, and then keep me as a bad guy. But, you know, it just happens the way it happens, the numbers lined up the way they did," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns is currently doing the best work of his career and still has a lot left in the tank. He is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. What are your thoughts on Reigns? Have you been enjoying his heel character? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Vedant Jain