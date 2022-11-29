What is Ronda Rousey's net worth compared to other WWE stars including Roman Reigns?

Ronda Rousey is one of the most popular names on the WWE roster. Her reputation is formidable and speaks for itself, having become a phenomenon in the UFC. Indeed, she is one of the most high-profile athletes in the world today.

When WWE signed Rousey, it was hailed as one of the coups of the decade. Getting a fighter of her caliber into professional wrestling was seen as a masterstroke and a major boost to the company's mainstream exposure. Her arrival instantly put more eyes on the product and made many casual fans tune in.

The Rowdy One is an extremely marketable sportswoman. Her net worth stands at $13 million as of 2022. The question is, how does that number compare to the superstars sitting at the very top of the WWE pyramid, including The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns?

Although Ronda Rousey is up there in terms of net worth, she doesn't have a higher net worth than some of her colleagues. This includes Roman Reigns, who has a net worth of $15 million. The benchmark for current members on the WWE roster is John Cena, who has a staggering net worth of $60 million.

Ronda Rousey's thoughts on her WWE career

Ronda Rousey joined WWE back in 2018. She emerged at the end of the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match, with WWE confirming that they had signed her. It was hailed as one of the biggest moves in recent history, with The Baddest Woman on the Planet confirming that she wanted to make the move.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'" [H/T ESPN]

Rousey has gone on to achieve a lot of success in WWE. She is a three-time Women's Champion, having won the RAW Women's Championship once and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. She is also the winner of the 2022 Royal Rumble match and has headlined WrestleMania.

