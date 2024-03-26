What did Ronda Rousey tell Triple H while leaving WWE in 2023? Exploring her revelation

Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest stars in the world of combat sports, who later transitioned into pro wrestling. She had quite a memorable run in WWE from 2018 to 2023, where she won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on separate occasions.

However, The Rowdy One closed the curtains on her pro wrestling career last year at SummerSlam. In her recent memoir, Our Fight, she made a lot of shocking revelations about her time in the Stamford-based promotion. The 37-year-old also disclosed her final words with Triple H before leaving the company.

Ronda Rousey revealed that she had a long conversation with the WWE Chief Content Officer prior to her departure. During the meeting, she expressed her dissatisfaction with her creative booking and told Triple H that she did not want to be associated with mediocrity.

"I had a long sitdown with Triple H and I was like, 'I can't be associated with mediocrity.' And that's what they seemed to be happy with at that time. And I hope that is different now, but I can't say that I have ever experienced it any other way," Ronda Rousey wrote.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was angered by the way WWE was treating the women's division back then, which compelled her to leave the promotion. Hence, she had a long discussion with The Game, where Rousey expressed her resentment and made up her mind to bid adieu to the company.

Ronda Rousey praised Triple H as the creative head

The Rowdy One wrote at length about her indignation towards Vince McMahon in her memoir. She was exasperated with how Vince treated the women's division back then.

However, she heaped praise on Triple H and his vision for how he changed the landscape after Mr. McMahon's departure. Ronda Rousey stated in her memoir that The Game has been quite positive towards the women's division and he believed in them.

Moreover, The Rowdy One wrote that Triple H showed faith in her, and he was the reason she stayed with the company back then. Ronda Rousey also wished to have her last run in WWE under Hunter's regime.

"Triple H has been great towards the women in the company and really believing in us. He's the whole reason I was there cause he believed in me. I really wish my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone," Ronda wrote.

The Arm Breaker highlighted the changes Triple H brought to the company in his regime as the creative head. She commended the WWE CCO and spoke highly of him in her memoir.

