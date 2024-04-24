What are the rules of an NXT Underground match? Taking notes from the last time it happened

NXT Underground is set to make a comeback in the second week of WWE NXT's Spring Breakin'. For those unaware, Lola Vice and Natalya are scheduled for an NXT Underground clash on April 30, 2024. Natalya will have Karmen Petrovic on her side, while Vice revealed Shayna Baszler as the star who will accompany her for this bout.

However, many fans are wondering about the rules of this special match.

The inaugural NXT Underground match took place last year on July 4, 2023, when Eddy Thorpe defeated Damon Kemp via referee stoppage. The rules involved competing in a ring with no ropes. The battle would end when your opponent was knocked out or via referee stoppage. Additionally, there were no countouts or pinfalls.

Therefore, even as the clash between Natalya and Lola Vice will mark the first-ever female NXT Underground match, the company will likely follow the same rules for this showdown.

The concept of Underground was to give the WWE Universe the vibe of something like "Fight Club." It will be interesting to see how things unfold next week when The Queen of Harts clashes with Lola Vice in this special concept match.

Why is the return of NXT Underground a good thing for WWE?

The return of NXT Underground will benefit the Stamford-based promotion as it will add an interesting element to their show. The last Underground match on the developmental brand received a positive reaction from fans, indicating that the return of this special match could be a success for the company.

Additionally, being reminiscent of MMA-style matches it will attract viewers interested in that genre.

The concept was initially introduced in the pandemic era by Shane McMahon as RAW Underground and featured Shane as the host. One of its major highlights was the Nigerian Giant Omos, who gained significant traction due to his dominance in these unique matches.

However, after weeks of matches on RAW Underground, the company discontinued it. One of the major reasons cited was the concern about the virus spreading during the pandemic. The seeming lack of authentic "real-life fights" was revealed as another reason for it being discontinued.

In addition, the concept was oriented to boost the ratings of the red brand. However, soon after its introduction, the company witnessed significant drops in its ratings, which eventually led to the conclusion of the RAW Underground experiment.

It will be intriguing to see how fans react to the return of the Underground match, this time on WWE NXT.