What are the rules for the WWE Draft 2024? Eligible superstars explored

The WWE Draft 2024 is on the horizon, starting with this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and continuing on the April 24, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. Just hours before the event, the company announced the rules and eligible stars for the draft pool for both the red and blue brands.

WWE revealed that the upcoming episode of SmackDown will consist of four rounds with a total of 16 picks. RAW, on the other hand, will have six rounds with 24 total picks. The rationale behind having more rounds and picks for the red brand is that Monday Night RAW is a three-hour show.

Additionally, the company confirmed that the champions of each brand will be protected, except for the Women's Tag Team Champions. The rosters will be locked on the May 6, 2024, episode of RAW.

Some of the biggest names confirmed for the Friday draft pool include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Bron Breakker, and The Bloodline, among others. The company also confirmed that NXT Superstars will be eligible for the draft pool of both RAW and SmackDown.

Regarding the red brand, major names included in the pool for RAW are CM Punk, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Gunther, among others.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown when Night 1 of the WWE Draft takes place.

Is Cody Rhodes moving to SmackDown due to this year's WWE Draft rules?

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL, The American Nightmare has been featured on both brands. However, the rules for WWE Draft 2024 confirm that Cody Rhodes is now moving to Friday Night SmackDown.

The reason behind this move is that the Undisputed Title belongs to the blue brand. Before The American Nightmare, Roman Reigns held the title and made his appearances as champion on Friday Nights. This is also why the company designated the World Heavyweight Championship as the main title for Monday Night RAW, which is currently held by Damian Priest.

Therefore, with the World Heavyweight Title belonging to RAW, it's now confirmed that Cody will be moving to SmackDown as part of the new WWE Draft rules. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has already listed The American Nightmare as part of the blue brand on its official website.

