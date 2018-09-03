What's Left for The Undertaker in WWE?

The Undertaker prepares to face John Cena at WrestleMania 34 (4/8/18)

Will The Undertaker ever truly "Rest in Peace"?

Making a triumphant return at WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker appeared to be in far greater shape than we as fans have grown accustomed to seeing him in. He was quick and agile, and in the short burst we saw, still capable of captivating a worldwide audience.

On that night, it was the 16-time world champion John Cena who fell victim to the Deadman, granting The Undertaker yet another WrestleMania moment and victory.

A few weeks after said event, The Undertaker competed again, a rarity given the wear and tear his body has gone through. In front of a mesmerized Saudi Arabian crowd, The Undertaker stood victorious over the Bulgarian Brute; Rusev, sealing both him and his cohort Aiden English inside of a dreaded casket.

These victories (and Undertaker's seemingly indestructible aura) have made fans guess as to when the Deadman will finally put his career behind him.

At the present moment, it seems that The Undertaker is content to perform as his body allows. Already rumored for tonight's episode of RAW, The Undertaker is also perhaps going to make an appearance at the 1000th episode of SmackDown on October 16th; marking his first appearance on the Blue Brand since Nov. 15th, 2016 (the final episode before that years' Survivor Series).

Leading up to these appearances, the Deadman has the opportunity to promote his next battle; a contest against Triple H at the upcoming Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

Advertised as the final encounter between these two icons, WWE hopes to sell-out the near 100,000 seat MCG stadium. If the event is a commercial success, you can guarantee that future events will be requested, all with a keen eye in securing The Undertaker for another match. The question is; how much longer can we expect the Phenom to do battle within the squared circle?

Moving forward, The Undertaker will be a performer that's saved for events which will need that extra boost of star-power. Outside of the normal "Big Four" pay-per-views, we probably won't be seeing much of him, save of course for mega-events such as the upcoming show in Australia.

This method of making the most out of less is going to be beneficial not only to WWE, but also to a legendary performer who wants to ensure his body can compete until the time he decides to finally rest in peace.

How do you feel about The Undertaker still being an active performer? Are there any opponents that come to mind who would benefit from battling the Deadman? Let us know in the comments down below.