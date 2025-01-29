What's stopping Triple H from bringing Brock Lesnar back to WWE? Exploring potential deterrent

For months now, there have been rumors suggesting Triple H is interested in bringing Brock Lesnar back to WWE. The Beast Incarnate hasn't made an appearance for the company since SummerSlam 2023. However, considering he is still on the list of active superstars on the sports entertainment giant's website, the question arises, what is preventing his return?

The answer, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has to do with the company's legal team. According to the latest report, there is currently no movement regarding Brock Lesnar's potential return. Despite still being on the company's website, Triple H's ability to bring him back hinges on WWE's legal department giving him the all-clear.

Brock Lesnar's name has been a subject of interest in an ongoing controversy. The controversy in question involves the allegations brought up against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee, Janel Grant. Until Lesnar's involvement, or lack thereof in those legal proceedings is confirmed, his return to in-ring action remains highly unlikely.

Safe to say, it seems any hint that Triple H will be bringing Lesnar back, especially at the Royal Rumble, is just speculation. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 10-time WWE champion.

Triple H and WWE recently announced a huge event for 2025

Scheduling major returns for the Royal Rumble will certainly be a priority for Triple H. However, that is not all he has on his plate. As CCO of WWE, The Game is constantly working on what's next, and recently, he and the company announced a major event for 2025.

Following the success of Clash at the Castle in Scotland last year and the equally successful Backlash France, WWE has decided to combine the two. Not the two PLEs, but rather two different elements from both shows. It was announced recently, that on 31 August 2025, the Paris La Defense Arena in France will play host to Clash in Paris.

It is sure to be an incredible event and one that will have the Parisians in the WWE Universe excited. Hopefully, they bring the same energy they did to Backlash France last year.

