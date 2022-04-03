What is the start time of WrestleMania 38 night 2?

WrestleMania 38 is finally here, and it already feels like one of the best WWE events in recent memory.

With the second night fast approaching, fans are wondering about the start time of night two. If you're looking for the same, we've got you covered.

The Night Two of WrestleMania 38 will premiere at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on April 3, 2022. The start times for various regions are listed below.

8 PM - United States, Eastern

5 PM - United States, Pacific

1 AM, April 4 - United Kingdom

5:30 AM, April 4 - India

3 AM, 4th April - Saudi Arabia (AST)

9 AM, April 4 - Japan

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 didn't disappoint the fans

WrestleMania Saturday delivered on its promise to kickstart the most stupendous nights in the event's history. There were a total of seven matches that took place.

In the opening match, The Usos retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Following that, Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin's rivalry seemingly concluded after the former defeated his opponent in a dominating fashion.

YouTube sensation Logan Paul was betrayed by his partner The Miz after they defeated The Mysterios. In one of the best matches of the night, Bianca Belair became the new RAW Women's Champion after defeating Becky Lynch.

Another spectacular moment took place as Seth Rollins' WrestleMania dream turned into a nightmare. Former AEW star Cody Rhodes made a comeback to WWE as the former's mystery opponent. Both performers delivered a great match in which Rhodes emerged victorious.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey challenged but lost to SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The latter accidentally speared the referee and took advantage when Rousey attempted to get the official back to his feet.

The night's main event was a special edition of The KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin. After exchanging barbs, Kevin Owens got the WWE Hall of Famer to wrestle in a No Holds Barred match. After an entertaining battle, the Texas Rattlesnake defeated his opponent to protect his legacy.

With the first night in the history books, fans are now looking forward to the second night of The Show of Shows. What are your favorite moments from the match? Sound off in the comments below.

