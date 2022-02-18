WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 has almost arrived. Major stars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will compete inside the chamber while others will compete in singles and tag team matches.

This year's event will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so the start times are different than usual. If you're wondering about the time it will start in your locality, we have got you covered.

What is the start time of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

The main show will start at Noon ET, 9 AM PT on February 19, 2022, while the kick-off show will start airing at 11 AM ET, 8 AM PT. The start times for various countries are listed below.

12 PM - United States, Eastern

9 AM - United Stats, Pacific

5 PM - United Kingdom

10:30 PM - India

8 PM - Saudi Arabia (AST)

2 AM, 20th February - Japan

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 match card

This year's edition of the event is stacked with amazing matches. The Men's and Women's Chamber matches are highly unpredictable as major stars are set to compete in both matches. Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg is a much-awaited dream match that will finally unfold at the event. Here is the complete match card.

Bobby Lashley(c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle - WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss - Elimination Chamber match for a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg - Universal Championship

The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - RAW Women’s Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz - Singles match

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville - Tag Team match

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - Falls Count Anywhere match

Major swerves can happen at the show as well. Former AEW star Cody Rhodes is rumored to be joining WWE anytime soon, so there's a possibility of him being on the show as well.

Who will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania? Who will walk into the Show of Shows as the WWE Champion? All questions will be answered on February 19.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bobby Lashley will retain his WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber? Yes No 0 votes so far