×
Create
Notifications

What is the start time of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to compete in a multi-man match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to compete in a multi-man match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.
Jitesh Puri
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 02:22 AM IST
Feature

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 has almost arrived. Major stars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will compete inside the chamber while others will compete in singles and tag team matches.

This year's event will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so the start times are different than usual. If you're wondering about the time it will start in your locality, we have got you covered.

What is the start time of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

The main show will start at Noon ET, 9 AM PT on February 19, 2022, while the kick-off show will start airing at 11 AM ET, 8 AM PT. The start times for various countries are listed below.

  • 12 PM - United States, Eastern
  • 9 AM - United Stats, Pacific
  • 5 PM - United Kingdom
  • 10:30 PM - India
  • 8 PM - Saudi Arabia (AST)
  • 2 AM, 20th February - Japan

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 match card

This is incredible 3 Women’s matches happening at Elimination chamber! https://t.co/09fsQUc46n

This year's edition of the event is stacked with amazing matches. The Men's and Women's Chamber matches are highly unpredictable as major stars are set to compete in both matches. Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg is a much-awaited dream match that will finally unfold at the event. Here is the complete match card.

  • Bobby Lashley(c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle - WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match
  • Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss - Elimination Chamber match for a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38
  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg - Universal Championship
  • The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Championship
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - RAW Women’s Championship
  • Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz - Singles match
  • Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville - Tag Team match
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - Falls Count Anywhere match

Major swerves can happen at the show as well. Former AEW star Cody Rhodes is rumored to be joining WWE anytime soon, so there's a possibility of him being on the show as well.

Elimination Chamber this Saturday looking stacked.🔥🔥🔥👀👀👀 https://t.co/fW8oBcO2n6
Also Read Article Continues below

Who will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania? Who will walk into the Show of Shows as the WWE Champion? All questions will be answered on February 19.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you think Bobby Lashley will retain his WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी