What statement did Vince McMahon's lawyer release? Exploring update on the Janel Grant case

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Vince McMahon lately. The former WWE Chairman is in hot water, with several allegations being leveled against him. Most notable of the lot is undoubtedly the Janel Grant lawsuit. Recently, McMahon's lawyer released a statement regarding the same. The question is, what did it say?

Vince McMahon's attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, released a statement and responded to a previous statement made by Janel Grant's team. She claimed that the SEC settlement was related to minor accounting issues at WWE and had nothing to do with the Grant case. Rosenberg added that any attempt to suggest otherwise was "just another desperate PR stunt" by Grant's team.

"The recent federal investigation resulted in no criminal indictments from the SDNY, while the SEC settlement relates to minor accounting issues at WWE that have nothing to do with this case. Any claims to the contrary made by Janel Grant's team are just another desperate PR stunt," stated Jessica Rosenberg.

As mentioned earlier, the statement was made in response to a previous claim made by Grant's team. In this case, the plaintiff's team had filed a motion for a status conference regarding its lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Vince McMahon has been told to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse WWE $1.33 million

The federal investigation into Vince McMahon started after it was presumed that the former chairman had violated the Securities Exchange Act. The case was resolved after three years, and according to McMahon and his team, it had everything to do with minor accounting errors.

Following the investigation, McMahon himself released a statement confirming the same and further elaborated on the issue, claiming it had to do with some personal payments he made years ago as CEO of WWE. He also remarked that there was a great deal of speculation surrounding the case, and most of it was "misguided and misleading."

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the case, and the same goes for the Janel Grant lawsuit as well. Meanwhile, McMahon has been asked to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse WWE $1.33 million.

