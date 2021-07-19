What is Stone Cold Steve Austin's real name?

Stone Cold Steve Austin, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of WWE's most popular performers of all-time. The six-time WWE Champion became WWE's top merchandise seller ever, during the peak of the Attitude Era.

Stone Cold had to hang up his boots in 2003, following a number of severe injuries to his neck. The Texas Rattlesnake now makes the occasional appearance on WWE TV when someone is in need of the famous Stone Cold Stunner.

Never forget when Stone Cold Steve Austin performed the Stone Cold Stunner on Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0WxGzbsGxY — WOLVERINE 🐺 (@EttyTweets) November 8, 2016

Like many wrestlers on the WWE roster, Austin did not use his real-life name in WWE programming throughout his tenure.

What is Stone Cold Steve Austin's real-life name?

Stone Cold Steve Austin on Monday Night RAW

Stone Cold Steve Austin was officially born Steven James Anderson, but some years later his name was legally changed to Steven James Williams.

The reason for the legal name change was that Austin's mother re-married and Stone Cold took his stepfather's surname. Stone Cold legally changed his name again in later years officially to Steve Austin.

Austin is not the only person to officially change his legal name to his wrestling persona name.

Wrestlers who legally changed their name to their wrestling name

Joan Laurer legally changed her name to Chyna

Stone Cold joins a handful of names who have legally changed their names to their wrestling names.

WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior legally changed his name to Warrior. Diamond Dallas Page legally changed his to Dallas Page. Chyna legally changed her name from Joan Laurer to Chyna.

Chyna wanted to use the name outside of WWE, but WWE had the name completely trademarked. This prompted the Ninth Wonder of the World to change her legal name to Chyna to avoid any lawsuits. This was legally amended in November 2007.

In Ultimate Warrior's case, it was a little more controversial, as Warrior had a lot of strained relations with WWE during his in-ring career. He legally changed his name to Warrior in 1993, and his children still use the surname today. It came after many legal battles with WWE over a number of years. Eventually, the court ruled that Warrior was legally entitled to use the name and his gimmick.

The Ultimate Warrior had the best entrance of all time pic.twitter.com/SNhuTbLtYP — Edgar Perez (@EP773_) December 26, 2016

Other WWE legends who have changed their real-life name to their wrestling persona include WWE Hall of Famer and the mastermind behind the Royal Rumble, Pat Patterson.

