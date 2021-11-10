Liv Morgan has become one of the WWE Universe's most adored superstars of the last few months. She gained some momentum on SmackDown before being drafted to Monday Night RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Since 2014, Liv has worked her way through the company and is now getting her opportunity as a singles performer. The future is certainly bright for the former Riott Squad member.

Many in the WWE Universe have noticed that Liv has a tattoo on her neck and want to know the origins. So what is the tattoo behind Liv Morgan's neck?

The tattoo on Liv Morgan's neck reads "11-21-17" and is the date that The Riott Squad debuted in WWE. Fellow members Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott also got the same tattoo on a part of their body.

Liv Morgan discussed the group when they initially got together, and when they reprised the group in 2020:

The first time The Riott Squad was around I feel like we disbanded before we were ready. We were just hitting our stride and then it was taken away. So to have the opportunity again, Ruby and I kind of feel like we have a chance to rewrite history and to create whatever we want. We can go at it this time around doing everything that we wished we could have the first time. We’re not taking it lightly at all. We know this might be the last time, and so we are completely focused and have our sights set on becoming the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and we just know we have to make the most of it." Liv Morgan said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Of course, the group's second-coming didn't last as both Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott were released by WWE due to budget cuts. In turn, it has allowed Liv Morgan to forge her own path as a singles competitor.

Has Liv Morgan won any championships in WWE?

Despite performing on the main roster for a number of years, Liv Morgan is yet to win any championships in WWE.

Her time may soon come as she is firmly a title contender on Monday Night RAW after earning a shot at the RAW Women's Title on the November 8 episode. She will go one-on-one with current champion Becky Lynch at a later date.

