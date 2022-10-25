What does The OC stand for in WWE?

The OC has been a staple of WWE for years now. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson banded together to form the stable back in 2016. The trio have always operated at the highest level and have multiple championships to their name.

The OC is currently involved in a feud with The Judgment Day. The faction warfare between the two stables has been a treat to watch. Of particular interest is the contrast in longevity between them, with Styles' boys going back a long way compared to Finn Balor's upstart team.

With a name like The OC, WWE fans will always want to know what it stands for or what the meaning is behind it. If you are one of those people, read on to get your answer. We guarantee that it will be too sweet to digest.

The OC is a dynamic team name that stands for the "official, original, and only club that matters." They first uttered this catchphrase on the July 22, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW, and the shortening of the line led to the name sticking.

The OC's history as a WWE faction

As mentioned earlier, this is not a team that recently banded together. Indeed, their origins lie in Japan, way before the members met in WWE. At the time, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows (then called Doc Gallows) and Karl Anderson ran together as members of the Bullet Club, doing so from 2014 to 2016 before Styles' departure from NJPW. Months later, his buddies followed suit.

A couple of months after The Phenomenal One's debut, he attacked John Cena alongside Gallows and Anderson. They were dubbed 'The Club' and ran roughshod over Cena and other superstars before they were separated by a WWE draft.

Three years later, the trio reunited after Styles lost a United States Championship match to Ricochet. He, Gallows and Anderson viciously attacked the latter and reformed The Club, renaming it to The OC a week later. At their peak, they all held a title, with Mr. P1 reigning as United States Champion while his buddies ruled the RAW tag team division.

Following multiple feuds, including one with The Undertaker, the stable disbanded following Gallows and Anderson's release from WWE. Fast-forward to the present day, and the trio are back with a vengeance and could be set for a mega showdown with The Judgment Day down the road.

