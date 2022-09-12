What was The Rock's first movie before leaving WWE?

As one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, The Rock has had incredible success in the ring and outside. In terms of star power, only a few can shine as bright as him.

The Rock started out as a professional wrestler and built his brand in the squared ring of WWE. His charisma, promo skills, and quick wit endeared him to a large mainstream audience. Movie directors were quick to notice The Great One's electrifying screen presence, and the rest is history.

Dwayne Johnson is currently a Hollywood icon and one of the most famous celebrities on the planet. But it all began with his first step into the show business, and if you want to know what his first movie was before he left WWE, we have the answer for you right here.

The Rock's very first movie was The Mummy Returns, where he played the role of 'The Scorpion King'. The film was released in 2001, a time when he was at the peak of his wrestling career. It broke a two-year record for the highest-grossing single day in film history when it earned a staggering $28,594,667 at the box office.

The Rock's transition into Hollywood

The Rock's fantastic performance in The Mummy Returns saw him net his first lead role in a spin-off. Titled 'The Scorpion King', the film was released in 2002 and built on the success of the parent movie. He received a record deal of $5.5 million for his role, which broke the Guinness World Record for the highest sum paid to an actor for their first leading role.

Since then, The Rock has gone on to star in some high-profile movies. His filmography consists the likes of G. I. Joe, Hercules, Central Intelligence, Jumanji, Baywatch and The Fast and the Furious franchise. He is set to star in Black Adam, marking his entry into the DCEU.

The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment is now a global phenomenon, even becoming the highest-paid actor for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2020. The sky is the limit for him, and we are excited to see what else he achieves in the coming years. Until then, we'll wait for his portrayal of Kahndaq's ruler and rewatch his hilarious wrestling segments alongside the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Mankind and many others.

