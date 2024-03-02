What did The Rock whisper in Cody Rhodes' ears on SmackDown? Exploring The People's Champion's revelation

The February 2, 2024, edition of SmackDown saw a baffling revelation from Cody Rhodes when he seemingly dropped the idea of battling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, despite wanting to finish his story. Instead, The American Nightmare introduced The Rock and appeared to give him his WrestleMania XL spot against The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes had a heartwarming moment with The People's Champ inside the ring, where both superstars hugged each other. During that moment, The Rock whispered something into Cody's ears, which seemed to overwhelm the 38-year-old who simply walked away, leaving the ring.

Since then, many fans have been wondering what the WWE legend said to him. Now, the Brahma Bull has finally revealed it himself in a video that he posted on Instagram. Here is what he exactly whispered into Cody Rhodes' ears:

"Let's put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Let's do it for the American Dream. Let's do it for the Soul Man."

The Hollywood icon also divulged that Cody and he mutually agreed to give up his WrestleMania 40 spot for the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match. However, things took an interesting turn later, when The American Nightmare chose to face The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Why did Cody Rhodes initially agree to give up his WrestleMania 40 spot to The Rock?

When Cody Rhodes decided not to compete against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, despite wanting to finish his story, the WWE Universe was stunned. No one could quite comprehend the reason why Rhodes decided to give up his spot to The Rock.

However, the Great One finally disclosed the reason behind it. He revealed that he and Cody both agreed with the fact that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would be the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time. Both superstars had a conversation about how this blockbuster match would uplift the business.

Here is what The People's Champ told Cody Rhodes in his conversation:

"You know, Cody, you got the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time right here. You have an opportunity to bring this business up to places, it's never been before. You can always, with all due respect, finish your story another time."

Hence, the American Nightmare agreed to do it for the sake of the company, as he believed it was best for business. Upon The Rock's suggestion, Cody Rhodes wanted to make the dream match happen, even if that meant sacrificing his main event spot against Roman Reigns and 'finish his story' another time.

Do you think Cody would have done the right thing had he indeed given up his spot in the main event of WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

