What is The Undertaker's height?

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest gimmick in WWE history. He is without question one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His character work and longevity combined to create a benchmark in professional wrestling is something every up-and-coming wrestler should study.

Since making his debut in 1990, Taker has stood head and shoulders above his peers. This is a statement that can be taken quite literally, given the sheer size of the man. In most matches, he towers over his opponent(s) and intimidates them before the bell even rings.

The Deadman is one of the tallest WWE Superstars to have graced the ring. Indeed, one could classify him as a giant heavyweight. If you want to know his exact height, read on to find out.

The Undertaker's height has been quantified as 2.08 meters, which is a staggering 6'10". It must be so unfair for his rivals to deal with his size and strength, in addition to his in-ring expertise and godly resilience.

The Undertaker's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

As mentioned earlier, The Undertaker is on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, and that's as undisputed as him taking souls and digging holes. For his monumental contributions to the business and impact on the industry, The Phenom was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Taker spoke at length about his career, the people who inspired him, and the lessons he took from being active in the industry for around three decades. The Deadman later stated in an interview that it was one of the most difficult things he had ever done.

"Through the last couple of years, The Last Ride, and everything, I’ve done quite a lot of media now. Pretty much all of it was done through Zoom and done different ways. This would be the first time that I was in front of a WWE audience and not be The Undertaker. It was a little nerve-racking. That coupled with the fact that I was going to re-invent the wheel as far as the speech went. It was possibly the most nervous I’ve been in in a long time, for those two reasons." [H/T The SportsRush]

The Undertaker is currently happily retired and away from the ring. But if his Hall of Fame speech was anything to go by, "never say never".

