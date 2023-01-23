What did The Undertaker say ahead of WWE return at RAW 30th Anniversary?

The Undertaker will be one of many popular names returning at RAW's 30th Anniversary episode this Monday. Said names will be making their presence felt on the special episode titled 'RAW is XXX', and we can't wait to see them.

The Undertaker's unparalleled longevity means he has watched RAW go from its very first episode to celebrating its 30th Anniversary. In that time, he has appeared on the show many times and created many memorable moments. Indeed, the show is very special to him, and ahead of his comeback, he made his feelings known on Twitter.

If you want to know what The Deadman said regarding his appearance on RAW's 30th Anniversary episode this Monday, read on to find out.

Can't wait to celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw! #RawisXXX

Taking to Twitter, The Undertaker tweeted, "From being in the main event of the very first episode and everything that followed, it’s been a wild three decades! Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw! #RawisXXX."

It is unclear as to what 'Taker's role will be on RAW. We hope he'll be hitting his patented Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver on any fool willing to cross him.

The Undertaker's first match on WWE RAW

The Undertaker is arguably the most high-profile name who is scheduled to appear on RAW's 30th Anniversary episode. He has a long and illustrious history with the show, having appeared in the main event of the very first episode.

January 11, 1993, was the day the very first episode of Monday Night RAW aired. It unleashed in an era of wrestling goodness. Indeed, RAW began from there to become the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, and in the main event of the first episode was 'Taker himself.

Accompanied by the legendary Paul Bearer, The Deadman took on Damien Demento in the main event contest. Demento landed a few shots, but he was no match for his opponent's dominance. The latter quickly overwhelmed him and obliterated him with his best shots.

Despite staging the briefest of rallies, Demento only managed to anger 'Taker. Bearer called for the finish and his associate landed the Tombstone Piledriver for the pin and the win. It was an act of mercy from The Phenom, who won the match in short order.

