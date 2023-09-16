What if a third WWE star is added to Roman Reigns vs. The Rock feud at WrestleMania 40? Exploring 5 potential candidates

The dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is now seemingly possible after the recent appearance of the People's Champion on SmackDown. Even before this, the Hollywood star appeared on the Pat McAfee show, where he teased a match between him and the Tribal Chief for next year's WrestleMania.

However, The Rock hasn't wrestled in in-ring competition for a while. He last competed in a match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, defeating Erick Rowan in six seconds. If the dream match between the two Samoans happens, the People's Champion might face some ring rust, which could also lead to a serious in-ring injury.

To avoid this situation, the company might add a third superstar to this match at WrestleMania 40 to ensure promising in-ring action.

With that keeping in mind, let's explore five superstars who could be added at WrestleMania 40 if Roman Reigns vs. The Rock took place.

#5. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40

One of the possible candidates to be added as a third superstar to this dream match could be none other than John Cena. The Cenation Leader also made his recent return to the company with a kind of full-time schedule for a certain period.

Cena is one of the perfect stars to fit into this match because of his history with both the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Great One.

Moreover, Cena and The Rock also shared a backstage moment together on this week's SmackDown after the latter made his return in Denver. A triple-threat feud involving these three stars will surely create anticipation among fans.

#4. Cody Rhodes may get another opportunity to finish the story

Cody Rhodes is another name who might be added to the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The possible reason behind adding Rhodes could be his unfinished business with the Tribal Chief from WrestleMania 39.

Even earlier, it has been speculated that the American Nightmare could face Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch.

The addition of Cody Rhodes to the match provides him with another opportunity to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and conclude their storyline.

#3. Jey Uso could be added to the dream match

Jey Uso is also a potential candidate who could be added to the match between his own family members. As Jey has a lot of history with The Tribal Chief, this could allow him to finally take revenge on Reigns.

Moreover, having The Rock in the same match could turn this into a handicap situation for the Undisputed Champion. The addition of Jey Uso to the bout could add more drama and twists to the ongoing Bloodline Saga.

#2. LA Knight could be added to the Samoan match

LA Knight is already rising in popularity, which makes him another appropriate candidate to be added to this high-profile match at WrestleMania 40. Even on the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Megastar called out all the male titleholders in the main roster, including The Tribal Chief.

If Knight added to this match, it could solidify his position as a WrestleMania main eventer in the company.

#1. Solo Sikoa might get his biggest match against Roman Reigns & The Rock

Solo Sikoa is one of the fittest candidates for the match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The Bloodline Enforcer still shows his loyalty to The Tribal Chief and works alongside Paul Heyman. However, adding Sikoa to this match could be a perfect way to start his singles career on the main roster.

Adding the Enforcer to this match not only adds anticipation to the whole storyline, as he is also a member of the Samoan family, but also elevates his position in the company.

