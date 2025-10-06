What time will WWE RAW start this week? US, UK, India & more

Monday Night RAW is back to its regular time slot of 8/7c this week, following a few weeks of airing at an earlier start time due to Monday Night Football clashes. RAW will, of course, be live all across the globe on Netflix

Emanating live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, WWE RAW airs beginning at 7 P.M. local time tonight (C.D.T), which translates to a start time of 8 P.M. EDT and 12 A.M. GMT. For other major markets, the timings are listed below:

United Kingdom: 1 A.M. BST

India: 5:30 A.M. IST (Tuesday)

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST (Tuesday)

Japan: 9:00 AM JST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM AST (Tuesday)

What's in store for Monday Night RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of the red brand will feature the return of CM Punk following a two-week absence from the show. He was last seen on WWE TV at Wrestlepalooza.

Plus, as of now, two major women's matches are also set for the show: Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez.

Major stars expected to be in attendance tonight

Following Roman Reigns' return last week, he is also expected to be in attendance, as are World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel.

The rest of The Vision and The Bloodline, including a degenerating Jey Uso, are also expected to be in Dallas tonight, while so are the likes of Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, and more.

WWE at the American Airlines Center

The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, having opened in 2001, is a premier sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars.

WWE has hosted numerous tapings of RAW and SmackDown at the arena, including pre- and post-WrestleMania editions, as well as multiple major PLEs/PPVs, with Survivor Series 2003 being the first one.

A passionate Texas crowd, modern design and infrastructure, and a massive capacity of over 18,000 fans make it a recurring stop for WWE.

