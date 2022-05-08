WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is almost here. At WWE's first premium live event since WrestleMania 38, several high-profile storylines will conclude while other rivalries will witness their first-ever showdowns.

Fans are certainly excited for the explosive epilogue of 'Mania season. If you're wondering when it starts in your region, we've got you covered.

What time does WrestleMania Backlash start?

The event will take place in Providence, Rhode Island, and will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The start times for various regions are listed below.

8 p.m. - United States, Eastern

5 p.m. - United States, Pacific

1 a.m., April 4 - United Kingdom

5:30 a.m., April 4 - India

3 a.m., 4th April - Saudi Arabia (AST)

9 a.m., April 4 - Japan

Fans in the United States can watch the premium live event on Peacock while others can watch on the WWE Network.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match card

Just like last year, this year's WrestleMania Backlash will include several rematches from The Showcase of The Immortals.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins wasn't able to defeat The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. However, he has got another chance to do so at Backlash 2022. The two will face off in a singles match that has the potential to steal the show.

Edge used the help of Damian Priest to defeat AJ Styles on the Grandest Stage of them All. However, Priest will be barred from ringside when the two square off this time.

Charlotte Flair was able to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship back in April. However, challenger Ronda Rousey has managed to secure an "I Quit" match for the coveted title. There will be a definite winner when they battle under one of the most interesting stipulations in WWE.

Happy Corbin will battle his former accomplice Madcap Moss in a singles match and the up-and-coming Omos will be accompanied by MVP when he squares off against Bobby Lashley.

Finally, Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos to take on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match. The bout is expected to be the main event of the night.

