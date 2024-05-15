What time does the WWE 2K24 CM Punk DLC come out?

CM Punk has returned to WWE 2K for the first time in 10 years. He left the company in 2014 and returned last November. He is featured in the WWE 2K24, which has got positive reviews from fans and gamers.

As noted by 2K on its Season Pass schedule, the WWE 2K24 CM Punk DLC will be released on Wednesday, May 15, with the expected release time of 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT/ 6 PM BST.

In addition to the Best in the World, the DLC Pack will feature wrestling legends, such as Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, Bubba Ray, and D-Von Dudley.

The return of CM Punk headlines the WWE 2K24 version, which features over 200 wrestlers.

CM Punk could be back in action by WWE Summerslam

CM Punk is recovering from a torn triceps he suffered at the 2024 Royal Rumble and had to undergo surgery. His expected time for return is six to eight months, so we should expect him to return sometime during the summer.

According to wrestling insider Dave Meltzer, CM Punk could be ready for SummerSlam, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 3.

"Punk’s not that far from being back most likely. If he had his surgery at the end of January, you’re looking at the end of July, August, maybe September. It’s not that far away anymore. He might make SummerSlam. And if he can make SummerSlam, Punk and Drew for the title, that makes a lot of sense. Even if he can’t, you can do it a month after. Punk will be back fairly soon, it’s not as far away as sometimes you think because of that surgery," Meltzer said. [H/T SeScoops]

Once CM Punk is back in action, he is set to collide with Drew McIntyre. The two are feuding after the Scottish Warrior injured The Best in the World at Royal Rumble 2024.

If this match happens at SummerSlam, it could be for the World Heavyweight Championship since McIntyre will take on reigning champion Damian Priest either at the King and Queen of the Ring or in a coming Premium Live Event.

Drew McIntyre is currently dealing with an elbow injury (fracture) and is not medically cleared to compete.

