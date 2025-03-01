What time does WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 start? US, UK, India & more

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is less than 24 hours away from airing live. Fan anticipation for this jam-packed premium live event is at an all-time high. This is mainly due to two high-stakes Chamber bouts with major WrestleMania implications, The Rock’s offer to Cody Rhodes, and much more.

Talking of the packed match card, four matches have been officially announced, which includes two traditional Chamber bouts. The contest winners will be given direct shots at Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes’s titles at The Showcase of The Immortals. Additionally, The Final Boss will be present at the show, looking for The American Nightmare’s response to his offer, and Travis Scott will make an appearance as well. The PLE promises plenty and may etch its name amongst the top events of the year already.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 timings?

The broadcast timings for the Stamford-based promotion’s programming vary by the time zone. Here is the timing for the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE for the following regions:

1. USA: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday)

2. UK: 12 AM GMT (Sunday)

3. India & Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM IST (Sunday)

4. Canada: 7 PM ET (Saturday)

5. Australia: 11 AM AEDT (Sunday)

Moreover, if fans wish to watch the kick-off show on the official YouTube channel of World Wrestling Entertainment, they will have to tune in two hours early from the time slots above-mentioned. The streaming platforms vary by location.

For fans in India, SonyLiv will stream the PLE live for paid subscribers, and cable viewers can catch the action live on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, international fans can enjoy the show on Peacock and Netflix.

WWE Elimination Chamber final match card

The final card of the much-awaited Elimination Chamber PLE is as follows:

Men's Elimination Chamber Match - (John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul) Women's Elimination Chamber Match - (Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Liv Morgan) Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Unsanctioned Bout) Nia Jax and Candice LeRae vs. Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton (Women’s tag team bout) The Rock returns for an answer from Cody Rhodes

What to expect from this upcoming PLE?

The expectations for this year’s Elimination Chamber are higher than ever. Multiple reasons have contributed, from John Cena’s entering his final Chamber bout to Rock’s wait for Rhodes’ answer.

Besides this, the traditional Chamber bouts promise fireworks with the insanely talented superstar in the line-up. There’s been a lot of speculation around these matches, from the rumors of McIntyre winning the contest for the second time in a row to Rhodes’ potentially turning heel and much more.

Triple H himself has promised via a post on social media this event will be an industry-changing weekend.

