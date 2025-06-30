What time does WWE RAW start this Monday? US, UK, India & more

Night of Champions 2025 ended with a bang. The WWE Universe now eagerly awaits the next big premium live events, Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution 2, and a two-night SummerSlam. The Stamford-based promotion will start building the cards for these shows with the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, which will emanate from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on June 30.
Interestingly, the aftermath episode of Monday Night RAW following NOC would be broadcast at a different time zone, 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, two hours earlier than usual. This is because the company wants to tape this week’s SmackDown in advance since the talent gets a holiday on July 4, 2025.
WWE RAW timing for different countries
1. USA - 06 PM ET & 03 PM PT (Monday)
2. India - 3:30 AM IST (Tuesday)
3. United Kingdom - 11 PM BST
4. Australia - 8:00 AM AEST (Monday)
Where to watch Monday Night RAW?
The timings for the upcoming episode of the flagship show have been advanced two hours earlier due to the taping later the same night.
There will be no effect on the show’s streaming as it will go live on the partnered regional platforms. The majority of fans could catch all the action on Netflix.
RAW match card?
As of writing this piece, WWE has announced two much-anticipated bouts. One features the New Day defending their tag team championship against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.
Moreover, former Intercontinental Champion Sheamus will be clashing against Rusev. Rhea Ripley is set to kick off the show. She captured a big win over Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions in a Street Fight.
Cody Rhodes, who was crowned King of the Ring 2025, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Jey Uso, IYO SKY, and more are advertised for the show, which promises chaos this Monday night.
