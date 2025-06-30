What time does WWE RAW start this Monday? US, UK, India & more

Night of Champions 2025 ended with a bang. The WWE Universe now eagerly awaits the next big premium live events, Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution 2, and a two-night SummerSlam. The Stamford-based promotion will start building the cards for these shows with the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, which will emanate from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on June 30.

Ad

Interestingly, the aftermath episode of Monday Night RAW following NOC would be broadcast at a different time zone, 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, two hours earlier than usual. This is because the company wants to tape this week’s SmackDown in advance since the talent gets a holiday on July 4, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

WWE RAW timing for different countries

1. USA - 06 PM ET & 03 PM PT (Monday)

2. ⁠India - 3:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

3. ⁠United Kingdom - 11 PM BST

4. ⁠Australia - 8:00 AM AEST (Monday)

Where to watch Monday Night RAW?

The timings for the upcoming episode of the flagship show have been advanced two hours earlier due to the taping later the same night.

There will be no effect on the show’s streaming as it will go live on the partnered regional platforms. The majority of fans could catch all the action on Netflix.

Ad

RAW match card?

As of writing this piece, WWE has announced two much-anticipated bouts. One features the New Day defending their tag team championship against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, former Intercontinental Champion Sheamus will be clashing against Rusev. Rhea Ripley is set to kick off the show. She captured a big win over Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions in a Street Fight.

Cody Rhodes, who was crowned King of the Ring 2025, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Jey Uso, IYO SKY, and more are advertised for the show, which promises chaos this Monday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!