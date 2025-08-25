What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, UK, India & more

WWE Clash in Paris is right around the corner, and the fans have been very excited to see the company touch international arenas once again. Ahead of the premium live event, the company is set to feature an explosive edition of Monday Night RAW, and the WWE Universe has just been waiting for the action to kick off.Right ahead of the PLE in France, the company is set to make a stop in the United Kingdom, and this week’s WWE RAW is set to feature live from Birmingham. With the show not featuring in the United Kingdom, the red brand will air at a different time zone, five hours earlier than usual.WWE RAW timing for different countriesUSA - 3 PM ET &amp; 12 PM PT (Monday)India - 12.30 AM IST (Tuesday)United Kingdom - 8 PM BSTAustralia - 5:00 AM AEST (Monday)Where to watch Monday Night RAW?The timings for the upcoming episode of the flagship show have been advanced by five hours, as the show is set to feature from the United Kingdom.There will be no effect on the show's streaming as it will go live on the partnered regional platforms as usual. Millions around the world could catch all the action live on Netflix.What has WWE planned for RAW this week?This week’s edition of the red brand is set to begin all the festivities for Clash in Paris. The premium live event is set to feature this weekend, and fans have been quite excited to see the stacked match card turn into action.Following her pregnancy announcement last week on the red brand, Naomi has vacated the Women’s World Championship, and an update on how the company is set to crown the new champion could be seen this week on RAW.Rhea Ripley is set to face Roxanne Perez in singles action, and the match could have some impact on the women’s contendership for the vacant title. The Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, following Nikki Bella’s massive assault last week, could look for revenge this week on the show.On the men’s side, after Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed have been confirmed for Clash in Paris, both men are expected to engage in some action right before the premium live event. After his recent issues with The New Day, Penta is set to be in singles action against Kofi Kingston on the show. With some interesting matches and storylines continuing to steal the spotlight, the upcoming edition of the red brand is undoubtedly a must-see.