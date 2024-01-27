What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2024 start? US, UK, India, and more

The Royal Rumble is less than 24 hours away, and the wrestling fandom is super restless in anticipation of the event. This year's Royal Rumble is the 37th annual edition, with the premium live event debuting in 1988.

The PLE will be live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. This will be the third instance of the Royal Rumble being staged at this venue. The historic venue has previously hosted the 1995 and 2021 editions of the premium live event.

What time will the Royal Rumble PLE be held?

The Royal Rumble will air live on January 27 at different times in different countries. In the U.S.A., the kick-off show will air at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT, and the main card will air at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, it will air at midnight, and the main card starts at 1 a.m. GMT. In Australia, the pre-show starts at 11 a.m. AEDT and the main card at noon AEST.

Moving towards Asia, in India, the kickoff show starts at 5:30 AM IST, and the main card starts at 6:30 AM IST. In the Middle East, fans can watch the show from 4 a.m. onwards.

The final match card is announced, and there are four top-notch matches for the event. We expect the night to start with the women's Battle Royal match. Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, Alba Fyre, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, Michin, and 20 other women will compete for a shot at the main event of WrestleMania.

Next up, we could have Logan Paul defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens; this is the Maverick's first defence since winning the belt at Crown Jewel.

The Men's Rumble match will see 30 men battle for a WrestleMania main event title shot. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk or Cody Rhodes finish their story. Or will we see a wildcard winner shock the world?

The match we feel will be the show's main event is the Fatal Four-Way affair for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns walks into dangerous territory as he defends his championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. Each of those superstars wants the title but, most importantly, revenge from the Bloodline.

