What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India & more

This week's episode of SmackDown will be live from London, England, as WWE continues its European tour. The Friday Night show will be held at the iconic O2 Arena, which has previously hosted WWE and UFC events.

On the upcoming episode of the blue brand, fans in London will have the chance to see their favorite stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk live. In this article, we will look at what time the show will start in various locations around the globe.

What time will Friday Night SmackDown begin?

Here is a detailed look at the timings for tonight's episode of SmackDown:

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT (Friday)

UK: 7 PM GMT (Friday)

India & Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Canada: 3 PM ET (Friday)

Italy: 8:00 PM CET (Friday)

It's important to note that the show won't be broadcast live in the USA and will be telecast at its regular time on the USA Network. However, wrestling fans in Canada can watch this episode live on Netflix.

What has been advertised for tonight's SmackDown?

Tonight's episode of SmackDown has all the right ingredients to become one of the best episodes produced by WWE in recent times. While the show will feature several top superstars from the company, fans will also get to see two title defenses taking place.

WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will defend their title against Pretty Deadly. This will be The Street Profits' first title defense since they defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to win the title.

LA Knight will also follow suit and defend his United States Championship. Last week, Braun Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu in a singles match and earned the right to become the number one contender for Knight's U.S. title. This match could see interference from Fatu and the new Bloodline.

Also, last but not least, tonight, the WWE Universe will witness the contract signing between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. For those who are unaware, these men are scheduled to fight each other in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

The last time these three shared the ring, it ended in a massive brawl that entertained the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see if something similar happens tonight as well.

