What time is WWE SmackDown today? US, UK, India and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown holds significance as the final show before the impending Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event. The forthcoming edition of SmackDown as well as Backlash will emanate live from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in the Lyon Metropolis, France.

However, with the show being held live in France, fans worldwide are puzzled about the timings of the show relative to their respective time zones. Unfortunately, for some fans, the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will also be a taped TV show.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming episode of the blue brand will air live in France starting at 7 PM. Additionally, fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can catch the live broadcast from 6 PM on Friday.

However, for viewers in other locations such as the United States of America, India, and elsewhere, SmackDown will air at its regular scheduled time, resulting in a taped TV show for them to watch.

What is the timing of WWE SmackDown tonight?

United States of America: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific Time

Canada: 8 PM

United Kingdom/Ireland: 6 PM on Friday

India: 5:30 AM on Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM on Saturday

Australia: Noon on Saturday

France: 7 PM

What to expect from the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown?

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will serve as the last opportunity for the Stamford-based promotion to hype the matches and potentially add more matches to the Backlash France card. As of now, WWE has already announced some major segments for the show.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are set for a special segment titled "RKO Show," hosted by The Viper and The Prizefighter. Given their upcoming match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash France, it is highly likely that the inaugural RKO Show might be interrupted by their opponents for the premium live event.

Expand Tweet

The forthcoming edition of SmackDown will feature an intense face-off between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown at Backlash France. As this will be the final episode of the blue brand before Backlash, fans can expect a physical altercation between these two stars.

Apart from this, A-Town Down Under is set to defend its WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits. The New Catch Republic is also scheduled to face the Authors of Pain in a tag team bout.

Moreover, Jade Cargill, LA Knight, and Bianca Belair are also advertised for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the go-home episode of the blue brand before the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback